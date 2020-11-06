Marines and State Troopers to hold Stuff the Cruiser event at Peach St. Walmart

Marine’s and State Troopers continue to help the needy during this difficult time.

On Saturday, November 14th they will be hosting a Stuff the Cruiser event at the Peach Street Walmart.

They will be stuffing a police cruiser full of toys that will be going to local kids this holiday season. They say with the pandemic, this is a very difficult time for families.

“There are a lot of families that were out of jobs and so there are going to be a lot of families hurting for toys this season. So, for the state police it’s great that we have this opportunity to help out the community,” said Trooper Heather Kittle, Pennsylvania State Police.

They are encouraging the community to show up and donate non-violent toys and monetary donations.