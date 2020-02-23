Maritime Museum hosts interactive Mardi Gras murder mystery fundraiser

From high seas to murder mysteries.

Over at the Erie Maritime Museum folks were treated to an interactive Mardi Gras murder mystery fundraiser on February 22nd.

This event was organized by the Erie Playhouse and Flagship Niagara League. Over 150 people attended the event.

Officials say the amount of support of volunteers helped make the event successful.

“We have actors here from the Erie Playhouse as well as staff from the Maritime Museum involving Billy Sabatini, the Executive Director, also some community members,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse.

Our very own Samiar Nefzi also took part in Saturday night’s event.