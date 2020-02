One of the most visible parts of the Warner Theatre restoration is moving forward.

Erie Events is hiring a consultant to oversee the blueprint specifications and installation of the marquee.

On Thursday, the Convention Center Authority was told the contract will cost $27,000.

The Warner Theatre marquee will be built with an emphasis on making sure it looks the way it did when the theatre opened almost 90 years ago.

It is expected to cost up to $1.5 million.