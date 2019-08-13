Marquette Savings Bank expands building

Marquette Savings Bank will begin construction at the corner of Peach and West 10th Streets on a new $7 million building.

The new building will be a mixture of old and new with arches at the top to represent Marquette.

The 15,000 square foot addition will be an operations and innovation center. The basement floor will be a training center with a public meeting space. The first floor will be part of operations and a new innovation center which will also be used for public access.

“Really it’s about us acquiring more space to operate in order for us to grow. That’s what this is, it’s an expansion, of our headquarters. So the employees will have a great space to work in, that’ll relieve some pressure out of this building right now. ” said Michael Edwards, CEO of Marquette Savings Bank.

Staging of the building will begin in a month and the project is expected to be complete in one year.