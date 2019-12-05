Marquette Savings Bank named as one of the Best Places to Work in PA in 2019 for the third year in a row

According to Marquette Savings Bank, they have been named as one of the Best Places to Work in PA in 2019.

The Best Places awards program is a public/private partnership among the Team Pennsylvania Foundation, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Pennsylvania State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, and the Central Penn Business Journal.

“We are excited to learn that Marquette Savings Bank has once again been named one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania. This represents the third consecutive year we have been recognized and the highest ranking we have achieved so far at #10 in Pennsylvania in the 100-to-250-employee category. It is especially rewarding since we were also ranked for the second year in a row as one of the Best Banks to Work For by American Banker magazine,” said Michael B. Edwards, CEO, Marquette Savings Bank. “The importance of designations like this transfers directly to the customer experience. Employees who are happy about where they work simply have better customer interactions, and in today’s world that means everything.”

Employers are categorized according to the total number of employees they have in the United States: 15 to 99 employees, 100 to 250 employees, or more than 250 employees. Marquette Savings Bank was ranked #10 among organizations with 100 to 250 employees in the state.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the 100 Best Places to Work in PA.

The first part of this process evaluated each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process.