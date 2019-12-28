Marquette Savings Bank offers new app for kids

A new app is teaching the kids the importance of saving their money.

Marquette Savings Bank is introducing its new app called “MPowered Savers ” a free financial education application for children and even adults.

The app is designed to make learning money skills fun and it teaches children from ages two to twelve how to set savings goals and keep track of their money. MPowered Savers also offers a variety of interactive games for kids.

“If they’re taught money is fun, and you can create a budget and personally finance at a young age, when they’re sixteen or seventeen they’re really going to know how to manage their money.” said Kayla Fatica, Community Relations Specialist at Marquette Savings Bank.

M-Powered is free and can be downloaded in your “App Store” on your phone.