Marquette Savings Bank to unveil new seven million dollar operations, training and innovation learning center

Marquette Savings Bank is about to unveil their new seven million dollar operations, training and innovation learning center.

According to the Marquette Savings Bank, the new building will include a training and innovations learning center for customers to come in and learn more about online banking.

The two story 15,000 square foot facility is being built at West 10th and Peach Streets which inside will feature a coffee shop, two Zoom conference rooms for remote training, and much more.

The new building will house about three dozen employees and those in the bank’s business banking unity.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for next Tuesday July 20th.

