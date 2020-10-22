Marquette Savings Bank warns Erie residents about credit card scam

Marquette Savings Bank is alerting residents to be aware of scammers trying to steal from your checking accounts in our area.

The savings bank says the scammers are making calls to a credit card holder, claiming that an unauthorized purchase was made on your card.

Then, the scammer would make calls to the credit card holder posing as a representative of the impacted company such as Amazon or PayPal.

The criminal would provide a link to a webpage and directs the consumer to download a fake Zelle personal payment application to get their money refunded.

The Senior Vice President of Marquette Savings Bank advises you to not provide anyone with your account information.

“They stir up a sense of urgency and they are really good at knowing what to say and what to ask and what to do so you just spew out all your information,” said Lisa Lopez, Senior Vice President, Marquette Savings Bank.

When in doubt, assume your identity has been compromised. Call your bank or credit card company.