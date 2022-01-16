Martin Luther King Center hosts 11th annual Dr. King Awards Dinner

Community members in our area gathered for a special dinner and awards ceremony in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The MLK Center held the 115h annual Dr. King Awards Dinner on Saturday night.

The theme for the awards dinner was “The Witness”

The featured guest speaker Saturday evening was Clara Ester, who was a witness to the assassination of the civil rights leader.

“I think she’ll bring info to our audience that is very timely and helps renew our appreciation for the work of Dr. King,” said Marcus Atkinson, Board President of the MLK Jr. Memorial Center.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Atkinson says it is great to have the community come together and rally around such an important legacy like Dr. King.