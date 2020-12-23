Martin Luther King Center provides virtual learning assistance to students

It’s not always easy to learn by computer, but a program through the Martin Luther King Center is working to bridge the gap.

Students are getting help from tutors with virtual learning and so far it has been going well.

It’s a room filled with social distanced students at the Martin Luther King Center receiving assistance with virtual learning.

Between 20 and 30 students would go to the center five days a week instead of learning by computer from home.

This opportunity has been launched since the pandemic began. It’s a way to be a great help especially for working families who don’t want the kids home alone all day.

“We wanted to make sure that kids were able to access their classroom on the computer and they have a safe environment to do so,” said James Sherrod, Executive Director for the Martin Luther King Center.

This program is not only to help students with virtual learning, it is also to have students socialize in a safe way.

“It’s nice to still be virtual and still get to see all of your friends,” said Madolynn McLaughlin, 3rd Grade Student at Harding.

Snacks and lunch are provided to all students which is less worries on the hands of their parents.

“Being here it has been very safe. The teachers are very nice. They’re helpful,” said Jacob Smith, Walnut Creek Middle School 7th Grade Student.

The center has partnered with Strong Vincent Middle School, United Way, Erie Community Foundation and the Erie School District to make this happen.

“It’s a great opportunity for parents to be able to know that their kids are in a safe environment and able to get their classroom work completed,” said James Sherrod, Executive Director at the Martin Luther King Center.

This program will continue on to next year.