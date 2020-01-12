Martin Luther King III keynote speaker of MLK Awards Dinner

The son of one of America’s most important civil rights leaders was in town to share his father’s legacy of non-violent change.

Martin Luther King III was the guest speaker at the 10th annual Dr. King awards dinner. He has devoted his life to working in the non-profit sector to promote civil rights and global rights. Organizers tell us that Dr. King’s son is the right kind of speaker for Erie as the New Year begins.

“One of the things we’ve talked about at length as a unified city, kind of an all-Erie theme, which obviously goes across racial and ethnic lines. Dr. King is the personification of that very notion, so who better to come express that then his son Martin the Third.” said Marcus Atkinson, Board President of the MLK Jr. Memorial Center.

Empower Erie received the Community Impact Award tonight, the non-profit is dedicated to establishing a community college in Erie County.