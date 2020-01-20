Martin Luther King Jr. Day March dedicated to bringing a community college to Erie County

This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day March was dedicated to bringing a community college to Erie County.

The hope of bringing a community college to Erie County was strong during the march.

NAACP Erie Chapter President Gary Horton believes the community college battle is the civil rights issue of our era.

Horton added that access to affordable, quality education is key to a prosperous future.

“All too often, those who receive access to quality education are those that can afford it. The majority of citizens in our community cannot afford the going price of college. We need an affordable option,” said Gary Horton, President, NAACP.

Also speaking in support of a community college was Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, who said in closing “we’re going to make it happen this time.”