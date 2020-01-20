Martin Luther King Jr. Day March to take place in Perry Square

Today is the federal holiday known as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The holiday honors the late civil rights activist’s birthday, which is actually on January 15th. The holiday is observed on the third Monday of January each year.

Many people know it as a day where they get to have some time off, however, many in our community spend the day remembering what Dr. King taught, while also embracing the spirit of peacefully fighting for what is right despite opposition.

For those interested, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day March—hosted by NAACP of Erie and Erie County United—will take place today at noon in Perry Square.

For a full list of events that will take place in honor of MLK Jr. Day, you can click here.