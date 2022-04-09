(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Philharmonic will screen Disney’s Mary Poppins film to a live orchestra this weekend.

Oscar and Grammy-winning composers Richard Sherman and Robert Sherman’s musical score will be performed live to the film. The concert will be led by conductor Daniel Meyer.

In the film, a magical English nanny, Mary Poppins, arrives at the home of Mr. and Mrs. George Banks, facing the park at No. 17, Cherry Tree Lane in London, to the delight of their young children, Jane and Michael. The proper English father is too preoccupied with his responsibility at the bank; the mother, an ardent suffragette, is not really aware that their 2 children, left in the care of one nanny after another, are unhappy and unable to communicate with the parents they truly love.

Mary Poppins has come to change all this.

She settles into the house and soon has everyone wrapped around her little finger. Mary, along with her friend Bert and a host of chimney sweeps, teaches the children how to have fun, and in so doing makes the Banks household a happier place. By the time she opens her umbrella and flies off on a beautiful spring evening, the family is united together in the park, flying a kite.

Released in 1964, Mary Poppins garnered 13 Academy Award nominations and won five Oscars, two of

which the Sherman brothers received for “Chim Chim Cher-ee” and the film’s original musical score.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The show will take place at the Warner Theatre April 9 at 8p.m., and again on April 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at EriePhil.org or by calling the box office at 814-455-1375.