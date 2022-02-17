Mask requirements continue at Erie City Hall

Mask requirements continue for those entering City Hall, including City of Erie employees.

As the number of local COVID-19 case numbers continues to decrease, officials are making decisions about masking guidelines.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember says there is still a mask requirement at City Hall.

Schember says they are following recommendations from the Erie County Department of Health.

He says, currently, the health department is recommending that you should wear a mask if you are around people that you do not live with.

“I noticed the cases are really going down. I hope we don’t get a new variant that starts up and it jacks it back up again, but I’m hoping we can get to the point where we won’t have to, but we’re going to wear masks as long as the County Department of Health tells us we should,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

Schember says the mask requirement continues regardless of vaccination status for city employees.