Mason Farms open to shoppers

With the weather getting warmer, some people are ready to get their gardening up to speed.

Folks were out and about at Mason Farms to take stock in their yard and garden work over Memorial Day weekend.

The Peninsula Drive store was busy as patrons were asked to wear masks, as well as, to keep their social distance.

While it was a chance to get out of the house, many shoppers said it made things feel a bit closer to what they were used to before the pandemic.

“I enjoy spending time in the yard. Very glad to be blessed with the opportunity to come out on a beautiful day and get my flowers and get my pots planted today and just try to get back to as much normal as I can,” said Andrew Paris, customer.

The Peninsula Drive store is now open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays.