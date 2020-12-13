Mason Farms sees community support with people buying real Christmas trees

People are continuing to support local tree farms this holiday season.

This year, many people seem to be buying real Christmas trees.

With people working at home looking for things to do, tending to a live Christmas tree and doing some decorating seems like one way people are getting in the holiday spirit.

One employee at Mason Farms Community Farms said just this week they have sold about 300 trees and they have been very busy this season.

“We’re selling a lot more than we have in years past. A lot more people are coming in looking for real trees this year cause their families aren’t having big get togethers. So they want very little trees so their little family can have their own Christmas,” said Corey Mason, Employee at Mason Farms.

Mason added that Mason Farms is grateful the community is showing their support to local businesses.