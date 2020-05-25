Mason Farms sees shoppers preparing gardens for the season

With the weather getting warmer, some people are getting ready to get their gardening up to speed.

Folks were out and about at Mason Farms to get what they need.

The Peninsula Drive store was busy as patrons were asked to wear masks as well as keeping their social distance.

While it was a chance to get out of the house, many of the shoppers said it makes things feel a bit closer to what they were used to before the pandemic.

“I enjoy spending time in the yard and am very glad to be blessed with the opportunity to come out on a beautiful day and get my flowers and get my pots planted and just try to get back as much normal as I can,” said Andrew Paris, Gardner on Memorial Day.

The Peninsula Drive store is now open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.