Masonic Temple Association makes restorations to the 111-year-old Masonic Temple building

For the past 18 months, a historic Erie building has been getting some major upgrades.

The Masonic Temple Association is restoring the 111-year-old Masonic Temple building by updating the first and second floor lobby, fourth floor lodge room and installing new sidewalks on the Peach Street side.

The funding came from EK-RA, City of Erie Facade Grants, and Donations from local fundraisers.

The restorations keep the building’s historical integrity.

“The reason is a key issue of our federal government’s state government and their historic societies throughout the county that focus on that and the reason for this is it keeps us tied to our past and our underpinnings as a country, and the Free Masons who own the building have a similar mindset,” said Peter Kraus, Member of the Board of Directors for the Masonic Temple Association.

Restorations are still being completed in the basement and should be finished in the next few months.

