Massage Parlors Adjusting to Return in Erie County’s Green Phase

Massage parlors in the area have joined the list of businesses that are open once again as part of the Erie County green phase.

When you come back to these practices, you’ll notice some slight differences.

With therapists and clients being in close proximity safety is being taken very seriously.

We stopped by two practices in Erie to see what precautions were set for opening day.

With these safety measures in mind, they’re happy to confidently welcome back their clients.

“Massage therapy is a vital point even though we weren’t considered essential we do believe it’s a very critical part of a more holistic style of healthcare and we’re happy to be back open, all our clients are happy to be back open,” said Massage Erie Co-Owner Dr. James Loeslein.