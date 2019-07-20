Massive Flooding in Crawford County

Massive flooding over night kept State Police and water rescue teams very busy . Rain totals measured 4-6 inches in some places causing massive flooding across Crawford County with the heaviest in Titusville. A water rescue took place a Paps Campground off Pump Station Road, Titusville. One adult and two children were rescue by the scuba team and one large camper is unaccounted for. Several people refused to leave the campground at the height of the flooding. For updated information go to Facebook for updates or turn in tonight 6pm with Dan Rupp meteorologist, Your Weather Authority