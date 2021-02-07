Materialistic Boutique holds grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon

There is a new addition to help revitalize the Liberty Plaza.

Materialistic Boutique held their grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

This shop will be replacing the old Radio Shack location.

The new owner, Shateria Franklin, has always wanted to open her own boutique after working as an assistant manager at Charlotte Russe during college.

After starting the business online, Franklin said that there is something there for everyone.

“I want other young ladies to know that if I can do it, you can do it too. If you just work hard, you can achieve all of your dreams. It means a lot to me to be a black owned business here at Liberty Plaza and bring some good traffic here, some good energy here and some good business,” said Shateria Franklin, Owner of Materialistic Boutique.

Since March, there have been six new tenants to the once struggling shopping plaza including Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and Stumpies Hatchet House.