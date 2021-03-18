Maurice “Mo” Troop announces candidacy for Erie City Council

Local authors, musician, and educator Maurice “Mo” Troop announced that he’s running for Erie City Council.

Troop says he is running because of his deep passion to serve the entire community, meet the needs of the people, and help create a better future for the city.

His message to Erie includes creating a table where all people in the community are valued and have equal opportunity.

The 45-year old is currently the assistant principal at Erie High School.

“I have always been involved in leadership, since I was a child I have always been kind of thrust into leadership. It’s kind of like something that is put into me and grown into me to be a leader and I enjoy leadership and bringing groups of people together. ” Troop said.