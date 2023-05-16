(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A street closing in downtown Erie will take place for a special police event.

South Park Row between Peach and State streets will close to traffic on Wednesday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. as the City of Erie Fraternal Organization of Police will recognize fallen and injured police officers.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and take place on the north side of City Hall.

No parking will be posted to the following:

East side of Peach Street along West Perry Square between North and South Park Row

West side of State Street between North and South Park Row

Both sides of South Park Row between State and Peach streets

To learn more, you can contact Justin Stidham at 814-870-1113 for event information or Dave Rocco at 814-870-1253 for traffic information.