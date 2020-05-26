May 26th marks the deadline for absentee or mail in ballot requests for the 2020 primary election

May 26th marked the deadline for anyone looking to request an absentee or mail in ballot for the primary election.

The ballots will be issued out in the coming days for those who have requested it.

According to the Erie County Clerks Office, so far they’ve seen 34,000 requests for mail in ballots for the June second election compared to the 4900 that were seen in the 2016 primary.

The county explained that they will work as fast as they can to get out the results.

“We will not really begin counting absentee and other paper ballots until probably 10 p.m. on election night and then we will work a few hours and come back the next day. With potentially 30,000 ballots to count there’s no doubt that it’s going to take a day or two,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk.

Mail in ballots must be received by your county’s election office by 8 p.m. on June 2nd.