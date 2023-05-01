Community members came together to advocate in hopes of setting Pennsylvania up for a stronger future.

Speakers at the May Day Rally include low-income workers, activists and local candidates fighting for habitable housing, livable wages and equitably funded schools across the commonwealth.

Erie School Board candidate Angie Amatangelo said quality jobs, high-performing schools, stable homes and the ability to navigate our streets safely are the foundation of successful communities.

“Erie has been underfunded year after year after year, and I believe that our students deserve to have the fair funding. As a school board director, I would believe that your most important role would be to focus on not just student achievement but to protect the best interest of the students,” said Amatangelo.

She added that fair funding is in their best interest academically and for families with 44% living in poverty.