Mayor Joe Schember has proclaimed May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in the City of Erie.

The President of Erie Asian Pacific American Association accepted the proclamation.

She said the association is hosting a Multicultural Asia Day at the expERIEnce Children’s Museum on May 7. She said the event celebrates the diverse Asian cultures in the Erie community.

“Celebrations like this help us to educate and share our culture. It tells them that we are all the same. We invite each and every member of the community to our events so that they can see firsthand why things are done in a certain way,” said Amanpreet Oberoi, President of Erie Asian Pacific American Association.

That event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 7 at the expERIEnce Children’s Museum.