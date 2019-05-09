Mayor announces which roads will be included in this year’s Street Improvement Program

Erie Mayor Joe Schember announcing the city’s Street Improvement Program at his weekly press conference this morning. The mayor saying about 5% of the city’s roads will be involved in this year’s program.

In total, over $4 million will be used for the projects that are dispersed throughout the city.

City Engineer Jon Tushak went on to describe how the city determines what streets will be worked on.

“Every year, we go through a ranking process… We look at every street in the city and rank it from worst to best and start at the top of the list and go as far as the budget will take us.”

For the full project list, you can click here or see the map below: