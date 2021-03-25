Mayor continues to hear concerns regarding Kahkwa Bridge Ravine Drive project

Mayor Joe Schember is open for more conversation about the Kahkwa Bridge Ravine Drive project.



Mayor Schember says his administration has received a lot of feedback regarding the construction of the access road to bypass the deteriorating bridge over Ravine Drive.

The mayor says he want to let residents know their voices are being heard and that he will continue to listen.

The administration is still evaluating options for the project.

“Well, these people live in this neighborhood; it’s a very nice neighborhood, it’s quiet, it’s quant. To have traffic moving differently would kind of disrupt the neighborhood on either side. Also to take out 40 trees to put in a road is bad for the environment and bad for the feeling in that neighborhood,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

The mayor says once more information on options becomes available he will reach out to residents in the neighborhood for additional input.