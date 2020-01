The Mayor will soon give his state of the city speech.

Mayor Joe Schember explained that as part of the speech he will go over some of his successes from 2019.

He will also touch on programs like the People’s Supper, which brings different groups together to talk over issues.

He also plans to explain his “Activating our Vision” plan.

The Mayor is scheduled to give his speech tomorrow, January 15th, at noon at the Rotary Club.