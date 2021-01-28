Mayor Joe Schember announces $5.8 million for downtown streetscape master plan

Work to enhance the streets in downtown Erie will soon be underway.

Mayor Joe Schember announced that $5.8 million is being invested to implement the downtown streetscape master plan. The plan is broken down into four phases.

“Phases 1a, 1b, and 1c will take care of underground and infrastructure. Phases 2, 3 and four will be the reconstruction of concrete sidewalk and curb.” said Jon Tushak, City Engineer.

“The work will get underway this summer and it will be going on for the next three summers and it is really going to transform the downtown streetscape.” Mayor Schember said.

During phase one, the first thing workers will do is add soil cells and inlets, as well as improve the trees along State Street, easy from 2nd to 12th Streets.

Next will be the Perry Square electric service expansion, then onto street lighting and electric service.

This will take place on State and French Streets from 2nd to 12th, East 3rd, 4th and 5th Streets from State Street to French Street, North Park Row to South Park Row from Peach to French and East 6th Street north side from French Street to Parade Street.

“The tentative location of phases 2,3 and 4 will be generally in the area of Peach Street and French Street between 2nd and 12th Street. Each phase equally divided in cost and work spread over the next three years at one phase per year.” Tushak said.

The majority of funds for this project is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Other donors for this include the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, Perry Square Alliance, and the Erie Community Foundation.