Mayor Joe Schember announces proposed Water Works repayment deal

Mayor Joe Schember aims to fight the City of Erie’s estimate $160 million debt issue. He says over the last 30 years, the City of Erie has put off addressing the debt.

The solution to this would be in council’s hands to approve the use of Erie Water Authority’s funds of $78.7 million. This would pay off half of the city’s debt.

“I’m really happy that Erie Water Works agreed. They prepaid their lease with the city for 40 years, which gave us the money to really address this problem.” Mayor Schember said.

Mayor Schember says if this is approved by council, it would be a major step toward having no property or real estate tax increase for city residents for at least the next five years.

“In those five years, our main focus is trying to bring more jobs in Erie and people in Erie as a way to increase revenue.” Mayor Schember said.

“We pursued it with the city because our feelings have always been “If the city thrives, Erie Water Works would thrive.” said Paul Vojtek, CEO of Erie Water Works.

The funds from the Erie Water Authority will help reduce the city’s debt, that’s according to the mayor who says this debt reduction will save the city principal and interest payments of $86.2 million over the next 19 years. This means that the city will save on average $4.5 million per year in loan payment.

“I feel like this might be one of the best things I can do for Erie as mayor.” Mayor Schember said.

Sometime in April, Erie City Council will have to vote on this proposal.