Mayor Joe Schember attended a Neighborhood Watch meeting to talk to east side residents on city concerns

A Neighborhood Watch meeting held at the Booker T Washington Center took on an extra bit of significance.

Mayor Joe Schember attended the meeting to talk to people who live on the east side of Erie in an efforts to show them they have not been forgotten.

“I hope we get a little bit more attention to our community,” said Roma Johnson, Erie resident.

The Neighborhood Watch meeting gave a platform to those from the east side who felt overlooked.

“We’ve totally been left out of the planning. Like I said, we’ve put the Elm Street plan under John Elliot and Mr. Burgess. We would just like to see some of these hopes and dreams come true,” said Johnson.

Pastor Glenn M. Allen from the Mount Zion SDA Church said he wasn’t upset with Mayor Joe Schember for not being able to go door-to-door in his neighborhood.

“I’m glad he’s here. That’s a start. Individuals need somebody to lay their burdens on, or complain too, or talk too,” said Pastor Glenn Allen, Mount Zion SDA Church.

From sidewalks to blights, many topics were discussed.

Mayor Joe Schember said his goal isn’t to gentrify neighborhoods, but just to make them better.

“They asked some very difficult questions. To be honest, I don’t have answers to them off hand, but it’s the beginning of a conversation that will lead to very good things for this neighborhood,” said Mayor Schember.

The Mayor said it wasn’t his intention to make anyone feel excluded by going door-to-door in a particular neighborhood.

“It’s impossible to be everywhere at once. Erie has 17 neighborhoods,” said Mayor Schember.

The Mayor described the meeting as a great first step.