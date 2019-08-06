Mayor Joe Schember attended the Neighborhood watch meeting to listen to concerns from residents

The neighborhood watch meeting held at the Booker T. Washington Center gave a platform to those from the East Side who felt overlooked. “I hope we get a little bit more attention to our community,” said East side resident Roma Johnson.

Pastor Glenn M. Allen from the Mount Zion SDA Church said he wasn’t upset with Mayor Joe Schember for not going door to door in his neighborhood. “I’m glad he’s here that’s a start,” said Allen.

From sidewalks to blight many topics were discussed. “They asked some very difficult questions to be honest I don’t have the answers to them off hand,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

He described the meeting as a great first step.