Mayor Joe Schember delivers State of the City speech

Mayor Joe Schember pleads his case to business owners in the area about what he would like to see come out of 2020.

The mayor explained how he plans to hold himself and administration accountable over the next year in order to bring change to the city, as well as go over what’s already been done.

Mayor Joe Schember outlining the state of the city to members of the Rotary Club, making his case for successes in the first two years and looking to the challenges 2020 will bring.

“I can tell you to be honest we are at a point right now where I never thought we would be in two years and want to keep it going and extend it even further.” said Mayor Schember.

The mayor going over the 26 points his team has created to “activate our vision.”

“Moving to diserify the city and our work force and I really appreciate that. More jobs, economic opportunity and more houses downtown. I lived downtown and loved living downtown, so I am happy to hear he’s on the same length there.” said Emmy Hackshaw, an Erie resident.

The reaction was varied, one telling the Mayor that government success comes from getting citizens involved.

“If city residents were more involved and get more of their ideas. I think things would be a lot better.” said Howard Bibbs, an Erie resident.

The issue for others is what is next for Erie Coke?

“Should it be an industry? Should it be a tourist attraction, should it be a community college? There are a lot of different options, that’s a great location, probably one of the best in this region. Its right on the bay right on the entrance, it’s incredible and we have to do something really great with that.” Mayor Schember said.

Mayor Schember explained at this time there is no definitive plan for the plant.

Some of the highlights the mayor went over from 2019 was the People’s Supper, the increased relationship with Zibo and generating more than $25 million of revenue after establishing LERTA.