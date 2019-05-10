Mayor Joe Schember explains Roar on the Shore expenses

After some financial disputes between Roar on the Shore and the City of Erie, the motorcycle rally will be moving its location this summer.

According to Mayor Joe Schember the event cost the city nearly $139,000 in 2018 in police overtime and other costs. This year they were asking event organizers to pay half of that, which would come to be just over $69,000 and then in 2020 pay the city in full.

While Roar organizers feel the city deserves to be paid, the charitable event can’t affor it. Executive Director Ralph Pontillo said, “Moving to Lake Erie Speedway saves Roar for the future.”

Mayor Schember also commented on the moving stating that he is glad the event is staying in the region. “Well of course I’m sad to see them move out of the city, but they have to do whats best for them and what works. At least they’re staying in the region and I wish them the best and I hope they continue to grow and prosper and continue to grow and grow at every event each year,” said Schember.



Erie City residents also are reacting to the announcement of the move, giving some mixed emotions. “I think its a terrible thing. It brought a lot of people downtown and brought people here. People look forward to coming out from all over the world,” said Erie Smith, Erie resident. ” I think that its a good idea that they get people to go over there because it will give people more space because Erie is so small. Its goof to always come together,” said Felicia Williams, an Erie resident.

As Roar on the Shore moves a little off shore this summer city leaders say there will still be plenty of events to happen right here in Downtown Erie this summer. “Our organization is right at the point where we’re going to introduce a lot more events in Downtown, maybe not at this scale, but the reality of it is its about being a part of your community and we want to activate our Downtown and or activate other parts of the community,” said John Buchna, the Executive Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The event is set to take place as scheduled, July 17-21. Event officials added that they’re thankful for the citizens of Erie’s support.

