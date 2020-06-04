Mayor Joe Schember joins peaceful protest

Erie Mayor Joe Schember has joined a peaceful protest tonight.

Dozens of people stood outside of City Hall in solidarity while protesting the death of George Floyd.

Among them was Mayor Joe Schember, Police Chief Dan Spizarny and Community Liaison Michael Outlaw.

This scene is in stark contrast to the violent disturbance that took place on Saturday night in almost the exact same spot.

“I think this could be the start of something that will probably help us transform Erie in the way we want to transform it, which is to eliminate prejudice and racism and recognize everyone regardless of sex, skin color, ethnicity or race for the talents I believe each individual has,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.