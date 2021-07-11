Mayor Joe Schember makes proclamation in recognition of one downtown business

One downtown business is celebrating its two year anniversary today with a grand reopening.

Mayor Joe Schember was there to congratulate this business on how they adapted and innovated during the pandemic.

Cafe 710 on West 10th Street is a bakery and cafe owned by the mother daughter duo of Mabeline Howard and Thelma Mae Blanks.

Mayor Schember delivered a proclamation of recognition. He said that small businesses are the heart of Erie and are very important to the revitalization of the core of Downtown Erie.

“It’s absolutely amazing. It’s an amazing honor to be recognized by the city and have the city’s support that we do. It helps to put us on the map on a higher level for our name to reach outside of Erie, as well as more people in the community. So it’s a wonderful honor,” said Mabeline Howard, Owner of Cafe 7-10.

Mayor Schember proclaimed July 10th 2021 as Banana Peanut Butter Chocolate Bread Day in the City of Erie as this is one of Cafe 7-10’s most popular items.

