Mayor Joe Schember no longer a defendant in a lawsuit over the May 30th, 2020 downtown riot

Erie Mayor Joe Schember is no longer a defendant in a lawsuit over the May 30th, 2020 downtown riot.

Mayor Joe Schember confirmed today that he has been dismissed from the federal suit.

The disturbance at the center of that legal fight took place in Perry Square five days after the killing of George Floyd.

Protestor Hannah Silbaugh filed suit claiming that an Erie Police sergeant kicked her as she was sitting on the road.

The remaining defendants are the City of Erie, Police Chief Dan Spizarny, and five officers.

