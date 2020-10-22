Mayor Joe Schember presents preliminary budget for 2021

Mayor Joe Schember has presented a preliminary 2021 budget to Erie City Council.

The mayor stating he believes this could be a transformational budget because it takes a look at how to use the money the city received from the Water Authority deal to pay down debt.

Unlike last year, this budget does not call for a raise in real estate taxes for city residents for the next two years.

“We know based on our projections that we have enough set aside for that. We want to give the people in the city time to recover from COVID-19, which has really crippled a lot of people and businesses financially. We also hope to do other things with that money we are getting to help us beyond that.” Mayor Schember said.

Mayor Schember explained that council asked to have it so they could review it for a couple of weeks before study sessions begin.