Mayor Joe Schember reacts to letter from local NAACP suggesting change in police policy

Mayor Joe Schember is reacting to a letter of suggestive changes he received from the local NAACP.

Within the NAACP letter, there’s a call for change when it comes to public policy.

Some of the suggestions included are a public written document of each police encounter and inherent and unconscious bias training.

Mayor Schember responded to this saying that some things his staff have done is create the Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships program, designate a full time officer to recruit minority candidates for the Erie Police Department, and body worn cameras approved.

“I think its most welcomed definitely and we’ve been talking about it a lot with our SPCP group and other groups that we formed like the New American Group and we are looking for ideas and we are open to change and we want to change things for the better.” Mayor Schember said.

Mayor Schember says he is working on meeting with members of the NAACP to discuss their suggestions.