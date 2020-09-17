Mayor Joe Schember reminding Erie residents time is running out to complete 2020 Census

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau has spent much of the past year defending itself against allegations that its duties have been overtaken by politics. With a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question, the hiring of three political appointees with limited experience to top positions, a sped-up schedule and a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented residents from the process of redrawing congressional districts, the 2020 census has descended into a high-stakes partisan battle. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

There are just 13 days left to complete the 2020 Census.

Mayor Joe Schember announced Thursday that it is expected that more than 50,000 Erie County residents may not complete the census.

If that is the case, than more than $106 million will be lost in federal funding over the next 10 years. This would total a loss of over $1 billion in federal funding for Erie County.

“We are currently at a 64% self-response rate. In 2010, the city’s self-response rate was 69.7%. I am challenging Erie residents to exceed that. Let’s hit a self-response rate of at least 70%, which requires about 6,000 more city residents to take the census.” Mayor Schember said.

The last day to fill out the census is September 30th.