Mayor Joe Schember returns to City Hall following surgery

It’s back to work for Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

This comes after he underwent prostate surgery last week. Mayor Schember explained that during his recovery he was still in contact with his administration to assist on different projects, but today is his first day back in the office.

Mayor Schember announced that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last month and says he’s thankful for all the support he’s had.

“The encouragement has really lifted me up and helped me a lot,” Mayor Schember said. “I want to thank everybody for the encouragement they’ve been giving me and I will continue to work hard and get things done here in Erie.”

The mayor explained that he will begin chemotherapy treatments once he is fully recovered. That is expected to take four to six weeks.