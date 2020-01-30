Mayor Joe Schember scheduled to undergo surgery this afternoon for cancer

Mayor Joe Schember is scheduled to undergo surgery this afternoon for his prostate cancer.

The Mayor announced earlier this month that he had recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

His doctor, Peter Lund, is expected to give a briefing on how the surgery went early this afternoon at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Following today’s operation, the Mayor will begin another round of treatment. That is expected to begin in about 6 to 8 weeks.

The Mayor says he is sharing his journey with cancer for transparency purposes and to help remind others to get their yearly medical exam.