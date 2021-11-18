Mayor Joe Schember signs proclamation declaring November 27th as Small Business Saturday

Erie mayor Joe Schember joining forces with Erie’s Downtown Partnership to encourage people to think local and think downtown for their holiday shopping.

Mayor Schember signed a proclamation declaring November 27th as Small Business Saturday.

According to the Small Business Administration, small businesses are responsible for 65% of the new jobs created in the country from 2000 to 2019.

“A lot of revitalization efforts have been going on downtown but now it starts to come together. You’re bringing more retail and more opportunity to downtown,” said John Buchna, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Buchna says the increased choices coming to downtown Erie will make shopping local even more convenient.

