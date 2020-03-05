Mayor Joe Schember speaks about importance of 2020 census

In just about one week, you can start taking part in the 2020 census.

Mayor Joe Schember spoke on the importance of the count today due to the fact of the impact it leaves on the amount of federal aid.

Mayor Schember explained that more than 50,000 people are expected to not be counted in Erie County, which means that area would lose more than $1 billion in funding.

Mayor Schember also touched on what you should look out for in the survey to be sure it’s not a scam.

“If someone claiming to be from the census calls you by email or phone and asks you personal information, it’s a scam and you should not cooperate with that,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The survey for the census will have nine questions and will be kept confidential for 72 years.