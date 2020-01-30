Mayor Joe Schember undergoes successful prostate surgery

Mayor Joe Schember is recovering following a surgery that removed a portion of his prostate.

The Mayor announced earlier this month that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

According to the Mayor’s physician—Dr. Peter Lund—Mayor Schember is recovering well with family members by his side following the 45 minute surgery.

He will stay overnight for observation, but is expected to be able to return home tomorrow and be back at work towards the end of next week.

“I think, well, knowing the Mayor, he probably won’t stay away long. If I can’t hold him down to next week, I think I am going to be lucky,” Dr. Lund said.

Schember is expected to begin radiation treatments which will take six to eight weeks once he recovers.