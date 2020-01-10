Mayor Joe Schember unveils action plan for next two years

Mayor Joe Schember is looking to make his vision a reality, through a plan that will take over the rest of his first term as mayor. The administration is calling it the two-year “activating our vision” action plan, where they target different entities to achieve an even greater goal.

An extensive plan looking to shape the City of Erie to fit into Mayor Joe Schember’s mission is now in place.

“I want to be held accountable and that’s one of the reasons we did this and I am not going to be afraid of that. I know what I want to accomplish so why not tell people exactly and give them ways to measure it and judge us based on how we do.” Mayor Schember said.

The measurements will be played out through 26 different key performance indicators the city has created in collaboration with Erie Public Schools and the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

“It changes mindsets, we had to do data mining to figure out what we can actually measure that we think is important in some cases we’ve had to create a new way of creating data.” said Kathy Wyrosdick, planning director for the City of Erie.

Each of the key performance indicators were created to focus on Mayor Joe Schember’s five point vision for Erie which includes: rich cultural diversity, welcoming, vibrant neighborhoods world-class downtown and Bayfront, excellent education for everyone and an abundance of family sustaining jobs.

The goal is to complete most of these measurements by December 2021, but one of the goals Schember’s administration will have to act on quickly getting Erie’s population to at least 100,000 for the 2020 census.

“If we even have one-thousand not counted that cost us $2.1 million a year for every year in the next 10 years in federal funding.” Schember said.

As for what the Erie School District is looking to see come out of this…

“One of the biggest issues we have right now is poverty in the city and the community schools program is working to address that.” said Brian Polito, superintendent of the Erie School District.

Schember explained his team will check regularly to see if these goals are being met. Despite most goals looking to be accomplished within the next two years, the City indicated that the goals they partnered to be completed by December 2024.