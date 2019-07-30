Mayor Joe Schember went door to door to hear people’s concerns

Mayor Joe Schember knocked on doors to hear people’s concerns about their neighborhoods. He took surveys from people that were home. Monday evening he was in the East 31st area. “A concern we’ve heard going door to door is vandalism,” said Schember.

Neighbor Dennis Chludzinski said the Mayor’s strategy is working. “Very seldom do you see a mayor coming to your home,” said Chludzinski. Schember said the questions on the survey this time are more precise.

Robert Whaling has lived in the neighborhood for 31 years. His concern is safety. “See that big branch hanging down if someone goes underneath that they are going to die,” said Whaling.

After collecting the information from the surveys a plan will be made.