Mayor Joe Schember works as crossing guard today at Pfeiffer-Burleigh

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 01:18 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 01:18 PM EDT

Mayor Joe Schember works as crossing guard today at Pfeiffer-Burleigh

Mayor Joe Schember also lending a hand in the welcome back efforts this morning.

Schember working as a crossing guard at East 11th and German streets.  He's greeting the students at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School and clearly having a great time doing it!

He says, "I believe in our schools. The children in these schools are the future of Erie so I'm happy to be out here helping at least in a symbolic way helping the kids get to school on their first day." 

